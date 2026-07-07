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Balogun to start for US against Belgium after red card suspended

Folarin Balogun arriving at the Seattle Stadium ahead of the match against Belgium on July 6.

US striker Folarin Balogun will start the July 6 World Cup last-16 clash against Belgium after FIFA suspended the red-card sanction he received in the team’s previous match, with a FIFA appeals committee rejecting Belgium’s challenge to the decision.

Balogun, the team’s leading scorer at the tournament on three goals, will spearhead the US attack alongside Christian Pulisic.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected Matt Freese to start in goal, and there are no changes from the previous match against Bosnia.

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku all start on the bench.

Line-ups - USA: Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Dodi Lukebakio. REUTERS