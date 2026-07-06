Balogun reprieve ‘bad decision’ by FIFA: Norway coach

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USA striker Folarin Balogun’s was sent off in his side’s last-32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey – Norway coach Stale Solbakken hit out at FIFA’s World Cup reprieve of United States striker Folarin Balogun on July 5 , saying football’s governing body had made a “bad decision”.

Speaking after Norway’s 2-1 last-16 upset of five-time champions Brazil, Solbakken said FIFA suspending Balogun’s one-match red-card ban would haunt the remainder of the USA’s World Cup.

“I have to be honest. I think that’s a big mistake by FIFA,” Solbakken told reporters.

“He’s got a red card. And the VAR concluded that it was a red card. He was sent off. That means you are suspended for one game.

“I think what really is bad about that situation can be that it will be over the United States now. Because if they beat Belgium, they will always have that extra thing about it.”

Solbakken added that the ruling – which followed a personal appeal by US President Donald Trump to FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino – would open a can of worms.

“What about the next red card? What happens then? Is there going to be some committee somewhere that is going to take that card away?,” Solbakken said.

“It’s a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup.

“And I feel also sorry for the United States. Because if they win, it will always be that will hang in the balance of it. So not good for the sport. Bad decision by FIFA.” AFP