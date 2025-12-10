Straitstimes.com header logo

Balogun goal secures Monaco's win over Galatasaray

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - AS Monaco v Galatasaray - Stade Louis-II, Monaco - December 9, 2025 AS Monaco's Folarin Balogun celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Manon Cruz

MONACO, Dec 9 - Folarin Balogun's lone goal secured AS Monaco a 1-0 victory over Galatasaray in the ‍Champions ​League on Tuesday, extending the ‍French side's unbeaten streak in the competition to five matches.

Balogun ​broke ​the deadlock in the 68th minute from a corner to deceive substitute Galatasaray goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc, ‍who had come on seconds before to replace ​the injured Ugurcan ⁠Cakir.

Cakir had saved Denis Zakaria's penalty in the 50th minute, following a VAR review for a Davinson Sanchez foul on ​Takumi Minamino. He also saved shots from Maghnes Akliouche and Minamino.

Balogun ‌had wasted two ​promising chances before his winner, narrowly missing the target twice within a three-minute span just after the hour mark.

Galatasaray had a better start but Ilkay Gundogan's shot went well above the crossbar from close ‍range in the 13th minute while Baris Alper ​Yilmaz hit the post six minutes later.

Both sides are ​on nine points, with Monaco facing ‌Real Madrid away and Galatasaray welcoming Atletico Madrid next month. REUTERS

