Bailey Wright excited ahead of reunion with fellow Australians at Lion City Sailors’ clash with Spurs

Bailey Wright speaking at the Lion City Sailors' pre-match press conference, with coach Aleksandar Rankovic and captain Hariss Harun looking on. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Lin Tianbao
Updated
2 min ago
Published
27 min ago

SINGAPORE – When Australian international Bailey Wright joined the Lion City Sailors two weeks ago, little did he suspect that his stint with the Singapore side would include a reunion on the pitch.

That will happen on Wednesday when the Sailors take on Tottenham Hotspur at the National Stadium, where the former Sunderland captain will be in the opposite dugout as ex-Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou and former skipper Mile Jedinak.

“I spent a lot of time in international football with both of them,” the 30-year-old said at a pre-match press conference at the Sailors’ Mattar Road headquarters on Tuesday.

“Sometimes in football, it’s difficult to stay in touch with people, and you’re always doing different things, so I’m looking forward to catching up with them.”

Wright was effusive in his praise of the duo, telling The Straits Times in a previous interview that Postecoglou, 57, was an “incredible” coach who had a “big impact” on his career.

Postecoglou named Wright in the Socceroos’ 2014 World Cup squad, which was skippered by Jedinak.

On the former midfielder, 38, who is now Spurs’ assistant coach, Wright added: “As a younger player underneath him, I always had aspirations to be a captain like him as well. He was a great person to learn from off the pitch.”

The Sailors, whose involvement in this match came after AS Roma pulled out on July 12, have a host of foreign talents in their ranks besides Wright.

Other than Maxime Lestienne, Diego Lopes and Richairo Zivkovic, who are registered in their Singapore Premier League (SPL) squad, there are also Manuel Lopez and Rui Pires. The latter played in Portuguese side Pacos Ferreira’s 3-0 second-leg defeat by Spurs in the Europa Conference League play-offs in 2021.

There might also be some catching up between Lestienne and Spurs’ Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, who were teammates at Club Brugge more than 10 years ago.

With the Asian Champions League (ACL) coming up in September, Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic will be hoping to give all his foreign players a run out against Spurs. The ACL allows a foreign quota of 5+1 (five players of any nationality and one from an Asian Football Confederation member association).

Head coach Aleksandar Rankovic speaking at the Lion City Sailors’ pre-match press conference on Tuesday. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The 44-year-old Serb said: “The way we want to play, and our formation, is something I’ll take a look at... and to prepare the team for the ACL as well.

“(Wednesday’s match is) a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against this kind of opponents, we’re talking about world-class players… and people in the club and in Singapore can see what we’re made of.”

Captain Hariss Harun believes the clash will present a stern test for his side, adding: “Going into this game, it’s obviously opposition of a higher standard.

“These are the games players are always looking to play to challenge themselves. (Spurs) play a high level of football week in, week out, and the group is looking forward to (the match).”

(From left) Bailey Wright, coach Aleksandar Rankovic and captain Hariss Harun at the Lion City Sailors’ pre-match press conference. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The last time the Sailors faced a European team in a friendly was in November 2022, when they were defeated 7-2 by Borussia Dortmund. Nur Adam Abdullah, who featured in that match, admits the Spurs one will be tougher.

“Spurs have well-known players, especially Kane and Son who are experienced and players that we always watch on television,” said the 22-year-old left-back, who is hoping to learn from playing against quality opposition.

Both Hariss and Adam believe that the match will benefit the local football scene.

“People from different parts of the world will be watching these kinds of games, and it’s good for them to recognise who we are and where we are from,” said Adam.

