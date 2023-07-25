Bailey Wright excited ahead of reunion with fellow Australians at Lion City Sailors’ clash with Spurs

SINGAPORE – When Australian international Bailey Wright joined the Lion City Sailors two weeks ago, little did he suspect that his stint with the Singapore side would include a reunion on the pitch.

That will happen on Wednesday when the Sailors take on Tottenham Hotspur at the National Stadium, where the former Sunderland captain will be in the opposite dugout as ex-Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou and former skipper Mile Jedinak.

“I spent a lot of time in international football with both of them,” the 30-year-old said at a pre-match press conference at the Sailors’ Mattar Road headquarters on Tuesday.

“Sometimes in football, it’s difficult to stay in touch with people, and you’re always doing different things, so I’m looking forward to catching up with them.”

Wright was effusive in his praise of the duo, telling The Straits Times in a previous interview that Postecoglou, 57, was an “incredible” coach who had a “big impact” on his career.

Postecoglou named Wright in the Socceroos’ 2014 World Cup squad, which was skippered by Jedinak.

On the former midfielder, 38, who is now Spurs’ assistant coach, Wright added: “As a younger player underneath him, I always had aspirations to be a captain like him as well. He was a great person to learn from off the pitch.”

The Sailors, whose involvement in this match came after AS Roma pulled out on July 12, have a host of foreign talents in their ranks besides Wright.

Other than Maxime Lestienne, Diego Lopes and Richairo Zivkovic, who are registered in their Singapore Premier League (SPL) squad, there are also Manuel Lopez and Rui Pires. The latter played in Portuguese side Pacos Ferreira’s 3-0 second-leg defeat by Spurs in the Europa Conference League play-offs in 2021.

There might also be some catching up between Lestienne and Spurs’ Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, who were teammates at Club Brugge more than 10 years ago.

With the Asian Champions League (ACL) coming up in September, Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic will be hoping to give all his foreign players a run out against Spurs. The ACL allows a foreign quota of 5+1 (five players of any nationality and one from an Asian Football Confederation member association).