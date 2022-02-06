Baihakki takes up special projects

Lions stalwart Baihakki Khaizan's playing career may have come to an end last week but the veteran is just getting started on the next chapter of his football story.

Baihakki, who announced his retirement a day after his 38th birthday on Tuesday, has taken up a new role as Lead of Special Projects and ambassador with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

He starts his role on Feb 15 and the newly created post will see him spearheading projects aimed at elevating Singapore football through partnerships and collaborations with key stakeholders. This will include initiatives related to Unleash The Roar! - a national project announced last March to lift local footballing standards with the goal of getting Singapore to the 2034 World Cup.

Baihakki told The Sunday Times: "My goal was always to play till I was 35. After the recent season ended, I spoke to some of my fellow professionals and my family. Physically, I still feel like I can go on for another five years but I have always wanted to finish my career on my own terms and hence I've chosen now as the time to step aside and bow out."

He will mentor the national team age-group players (boys and girls) and will be attached to the teams for competitions where required and work with the FAS and other relevant agencies to develop strategies to encourage, motivate and inspire young players to pursue football as a career.

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari said that talks with Baihakki on his post-playing career had commenced as early as two years ago.

Said Yazeen: "Most players would want to go down the coaching route but there are a considerable number of players who have the desire to go into an administrative role. We saw that in Baihakki and had talks with him, where he showed his desire and hunger to contribute to Singapore football.

"The journey that he had as a young player coming through the national development programme, the local league and then going overseas - we want to tap on that experience.

"He wants to roll up his sleeves and get his hands dirty and what he brings is something you can't find off the shelves. He is someone who has walked the talk."

Baihakki is Singapore's second most capped player with 140 appearances for the national team - two shy of Daniel Bennett.

In his debut season with Geylang United in 2003, he won the S-League Young Player of the Year award before going on to forge a career that saw him represent 12 clubs across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. He won the Malaysia Super League title in 2013 with the LionsXII and three Asean Football Federation Championship titles with the national team.