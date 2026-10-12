Bahrain appoint Sanchez as coach ahead of Asia Cup

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Oct 12 - Former Qatar and Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez has been named the manager of Bahrain ahead of the 2027 Asia Cup, the country's football association (BFA) announced on Monday.

• Bahrain parted ways with Croatian coach Dragan Talajic following the team's early exit from the Gulf Cup.

• Bahrain, the former champions, were eliminated after suffering three losses in Group B.

• "Sanchez will officially begin his duties during the international break in November," the BFA said on X.

• Sanchez won the 2019 Asian Cup with Qatar and led the team in their first World Cup appearance at the 2022 tournament, which the Gulf country hosted.

• Bahrain will compete in Group B at the Asia Cup, along with Jordan, North Korea and Uzbekistan. REUTERS