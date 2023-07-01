Backed by key transfers, Arsenal ready to go again in pursuit of Man City

LONDON – Next week will see pre-season training begin for Arsenal, the team that last season went closest to stopping Manchester City. The signs of the transfer summer so far are that the London club are again most likely to be closest challengers.

Where Chelsea are dredging through their £600m of misfires, Liverpool and Manchester United have been slow burners, the latter tied down by their interminable takeover process, as have Newcastle, mindful of financial fair play regulations, it appears Arsenal are willing to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market to the hilt.