Back-to-back World Cup titles a ‘dream’ for Argentina, says Nicolas Tagliafico

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LYON – Argentina full-back Nicolas Tagliafico says becoming the first team in 64 years to successfully defend the World Cup title would be a “dream” for the three-time world champions.

The South American giants are among the favourites for this year’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, after winning the title in Qatar four years ago, inspired by Lionel Messi.

The 38-year-old Messi has said this will be his sixth and final World Cup but Argentina have been in strong form heading into the Finals, finishing top of the South American qualifying standings.

The last nation to win back-to-back World Cups was Pele’s Brazil in 1958 and 1962, following in the footsteps of Italy who won the second and third editions of the global showpiece in 1934 and 1938.

“Only Brazil and Italy have won two consecutive World Cups, but that was a long time ago,” Tagliafico said.

“It’s a dream, like our dream of winning one, but we have to focus on the day-to-day, one match at a time, without getting carried away, because in the end, it’s the daily work that will pay off.”

Argentina still have largely the same squad which won the title in Qatar four years ago, although some younger players have recently broken into the side.

Como rising star Nicolas Paz, Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi and Strasbourg’s Valentin Barco are among the new faces hoping to feature at the tournament this summer.

Barco’s club teammate Joaquin Panichelli, the leading scorer in France’s Ligue 1 this season, was also expected to play a part at the World Cup but that now looks doubtful after he suffered a knee injury in training earlier this week.

Media reports suggest he has torn his ACL and, with only three months to go before the start of the global showpiece, is now likely to miss the tournament.

“I think there’s a mix of young players, perhaps less experienced, but with a lot of enthusiasm and a strong desire to wear the national jersey,” added Tagliafico.

“I have a good feeling about this team, even if sometimes it seems like they’re relaxing. But in competitions like this, the team rediscovers its best form, it gets its motivation back.”

Lyon’s Tagliafico is also aware that this year’s expanded 48-team tournament across an entire continent will be a different beast to the World Cup Argentina won in Qatar, where every match was played within or near Doha.

“From travel to training and match venues, the truth is that nothing has been discussed regarding the overall organisation,” he said.

“We know we’ll be in Kansas City (base camp), but apart from that, we know nothing... Furthermore, there’s another crucial match, and we could have the misfortune, in the round of 32, for some unfortunate detail to eliminate us.

“It’s a different World Cup, with many more teams, and I think it will be even more competitive.”

In the build-up to the World Cup, Argentina beat lowly Mauritania 2-1 in a friendly on Friday, before continuing their preparations against Zambia on Tuesday.

Paz once again showed what he is worth by scoring alongside Enzo Fernandez, but the team struggled to create chances on the whole until Messi was introduced after the break.

Mauritania scored a late goal via Jordan Lefort, but it was not enough to cause an upset.

Argentina were also originally due to face European champions Spain in the Finalissima in Doha, but that game was cancelled due to the United States’ and Israel’s war on Iran.

Their title defence starts on June 16 against Algeria in Kansas City before moving on to Arlington where they will face Austria and Jordan. AFP



