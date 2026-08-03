AZ Alkmaar get Dutch season off to winning start by taking Super Cup

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EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Aug 2 - AZ Alkmaar ran riot against 10-man PSV Eindhoven to win the Johan Cruyff Shield on Sunday with a 4-0 victory in the season-opening game in the Netherlands between last season’s champions and cup winners.

Joey Veerman was sent off after nine minutes for a kick in the face of AZ’s Mexx Meerdink, putting the champions on the back foot at home and handing AZ an advantage they quickly made use of.

Meerdink, with a bandage on the side of his face, headed home the opener in the 25th minute with Weslley Patati, Elijah Dijkstra and Ro-Zangelo Daal adding three more goals in a 15-minute spell in the second half.

AZ, who won the Dutch Cup last season, took the Super Cup for the first time since 2010. PSV had won four of the five previous season-opening Shields. REUTERS