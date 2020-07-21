Axed Watford boss rues not finishing relegation fight

LONDON • Nigel Pearson has expressed his regret at not being able to finish the job he started at Watford after he was sacked by the relegation-threatened Premier League club.

The Hornets announced on Sunday that the former Leicester boss had left the club with immediate effect with two games of the season remaining and their top-flight status not yet secured.

In a post on his official Twitter account yesterday, the 56-year-old said: "I've been overwhelmed by the good wishes I've received from Watford supporters and the football community. Thank you all for your kind messages.

"Although not able to finish the task I was brought in to achieve, I wish Watford all the best for their final two games. Cheers, Nige."

He was appointed head coach in December last year - the club's third permanent boss of the season following the firings of Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores - with the team sitting bottom of the table and seven points from safety.

The Hornets are the first Premier League side to have dispensed with three managers in a single season.

Pearson performed a near-miracle with a limited squad since his first match in charge on Dec 14. He recorded 25 points from 20 games played, more than eight other teams, including top-four contenders Leicester. He also has the best win rate (35 per cent) of any Watford manager in top-flight history.

But the axe still fell on him following a "frank exchange of views" with club owner Gino Pozzo.

Given that his dismissal has come this late in the season, critics have questioned whether the board have shot themselves in the foot.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports: "It's a lack of faith in managers full stop. It's their fourth manager this season (including caretaker Hayden Mullins), and that suggests they've never been happy.

"They are a club that decide to sack managers. I'd like to say I'm surprised but I'm not, that's how they do it. With two games to go, it's an incredible decision."

The duo of former West Ham midfielder Mullins and former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack will take charge of Watford's final games, with Sky Sports reporting that the club will take stock of the vacant managerial position after their immediate future is settled.

They are in 17th place, three points clear of the bottom three, and have a plus-four goal difference to Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

But with second-placed Manchester City visiting today and Arsenal, who can still snag a Europa League spot, to play on Sunday, Watford face an anxious final week that will determine if their five-year stay in the top flight continues.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WATFORD V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1am