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Austria stick with World Cup squad after Baumgartner injury

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Austria's Christoph Baumgartner in action, Soccer Football, World Cup, European Qualifiers, Group H, Austria v Romania, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Austria's Christoph Baumgartner in action, Soccer Football, World Cup, European Qualifiers, Group H, Austria v Romania, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

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June 3 - Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick has decided not to call up a replacement to his World Cup squad following the loss of midfielder Christoph Baumgartner to injury, the Austrian Football Association (OFB) said on Wednesday.

Baumgartner was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a thigh injury before Monday's 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia.

The loss of the 26-year-old RB Leipzig player is seen as a major blow for Austria.

"This is of course very bitter news for Christoph and for us as a team," Rangnick said.

The squad departs for the United States on Thursday ahead of their opening Group J match against Jordan on June 16 before facing Argentina and Algeria. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.