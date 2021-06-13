Austria seek first win at Euro against debutants

BUCHAREST • Austria may be awash with German Bundesliga talent, but they will be under pressure against underdogs North Macedonia today as they look for their first-ever win at the European Championship.

The Austrians are the favourites in their Group C opener against the Balkan nation, but in their only other Euro appearances, they drew twice and lost four times.

They will hope to change that today before they face Ukraine and the Netherlands, the other two teams in the group.

"We have huge quality in the squad," said Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, who plays for Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig.

"So it is clearly our intention to come through this group."

Austria, led by new Real Madrid signing David Alaba, have had a far from smooth run-up, having won only one of their last six games - a 3-1 win over Faroe Islands in March - and having gone without a goal for over 300 minutes.

"Friendly matches are there so you can find your footing. Now it is about analysis of those matches, improve and on Sunday, deliver the best possible performance," Laimer added.

Austria beat their opponents twice in the qualifiers - a 4-1 drubbing away in Skopje and a 2-1 win at home - making them less unpredictable.

"It makes it easier for us having played them twice," Laimer said.

"Because we know our opponents now. We are hugely motivated and ready to go."

North Macedonia's maiden tournament appearance, however, is not enough for the players.

Having gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, they had never come close to appearing on the big stage before a 1-0 win over Georgia in their play-off final via the Nations League propelled them to the tournament.

"I cannot wait for our opening game against Austria," said midfielder Enis Bardi, who has returned after being sidelined with a positive Covid-19 test.

"We did not come here to be underdogs and merely take part in the tournament. We are here to show the world that we are capable of playing good football."

REUTERS

AUSTRIA V NORTH MACEDONIA

