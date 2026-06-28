Austria draw with Algeria in thriller to reach World Cup knockout stages but Iran out

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KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Austria salvaged a 3-3 draw with Algeria in their final World Cup Group J match after a thrilling finale featuring two stoppage-time goals, a result that put both teams into the round of 32 and sent Iran out of the tournament on June 27.

Argentina had already topped the group and beat Jordan 3-1, while Austria finished second and will face Spain in the knockout phase. Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed sides and will meet Switzerland.

Austria opened the scoring trough Marko Arnautovic before Algeria equalised before the break thanks to Rafik Belghali.

The sides traded goals again early in the second half with Marcel Sabitzer scoring for Austria and Riyad Mahrez for Algeria, to leave the match level heading into the closing stages.

Mahrez looked to have won it for Algeria with a strike in the third minute of added time, but Sasa Kalajdzic equalised for Austria in the sixth extra minute to cap a dramatic contest.

Had Algeria held on for a few more seconds to secure the win, they would have drawn Spain in the next round, while Austria would have been eliminated.

Austria’s late goal ended the World Cup run of Iran, who ended third in Group G with three draws and nearly made it through as the eighth-best third-placed team.

Mahrez scored his second goal of the night in the third minute of stoppage time, putting a right-footed shot from just outside the top right of the six-yard box into the far side netting after a nifty through ball from Houssem Aouar. That put Algeria 3-2 up, their first lead of the match.

Austria got the equaliser three minutes later. A cross from the left wing went to Michael Gregoritsch outside the right post. He headed the ball back to Kalajdzic for the tying header from six yards out. REUTERS