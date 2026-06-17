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Austria bench veteran striker Arnautovic for World Cup opener v Jordan

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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, June 16 - Austria's all-time top goal-scorer Marko Arnautovic has been left on the bench, with Sasa Kalajdzic starting in attack in their Group J World Cup opener against debutants Jordan on Tuesday.

• Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has opted for Romano Schmid, Xaver Schlager and Marcel Sabitzer in a three-pronged attack behind Kalajdzic.

• Captain David Alaba will start in defence after playing no part in Austria's final two World Cup qualifiers.

• The match marks the end of Austria's 28-year exile from the World Cup.

• Striker Ali Olwan and talismanic winger Mousa Al-Tamari start in attack for Jordan, with key forward Yazan Al-Naimat ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury after scoring eight goals in qualification.

Austria: Alexander Schlager, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Sasa Kalajdzic

Jordan: Yazeed Abu Laila, Abdullah Nasib, Yazan Al‑Arab, Mohammad Abu Al‑Nadi, Noor Al‑Rawabdeh, Nizar Al‑Rashdan, Mousa Al‑Tamari, Ali Olwan, Ehsan Haddad, Muhannad Abu Taha, Ouda Al‑Fakhouri REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.