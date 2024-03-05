Australia's Kerr to stand trial over alleged racial harassment of police officer

Mar 05, 2024
Mar 05, 2024

Australia and Chelsea soccer player Sam Kerr will face trial in the UK accused of the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer, British media reported.

Kerr, who made her debut for London-based Women's Super League club Chelsea in 2020, pleaded not guilty at Kingston Crown Court on Monday after being charged on Jan. 21, the reports said.

"The charge relates to an incident involving a police officer who was responding to a complaint involving a taxi fare on 30 January 2023 in Twickenham," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Kerr, 30, is due to appear in court next year.

The forward has been sidelined after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury training with Chelsea in January. REUTERS

