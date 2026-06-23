Australia's Central Coast Mariners get new owners after months under league control

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June 23 - Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners have found new ownership after they were taken over by the league in January.

Total Soccer Growth Holdings (TSG), an international investment group that is the majority shareholder of English club Queens Park Rangers and also has a stake in Los Angeles FC, has been announced as the new owners of the Mariners, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Mariners had been under the control of the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), which operates and manages the A-League, since January after previous owner Mike Charlesworth forfeited his club participation agreement (CPA).

"We are delighted to make an entry into the A-Leagues with an investment into Central Coast Mariners FC. We see Australian football as a major growth area in the sport internationally, and are excited to return Central Coast Mariners to the era of valuing and nurturing young Coasties," said Ruben Gnanalingam, majority shareholder of TSG.

"We appreciate how turbulent and uncertain the last season has been for the club and we intend to do our utmost to restore energy and enthusiasm for this special football club, both on and off the pitch."

The acquisition excludes the women's team. REUTERS