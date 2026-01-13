Australia's Cavallo says homophobia hindered his chances in Adelaide

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SYDNEY, Jan 13 - Australia's first openly gay soccer player Josh Cavallo said he believes his playing opportunities at Adelaide United were hindered by homophobia, allegations the A-League club denies.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who came out with club support in 2021, left Adelaide after failing to make a single appearance in the 2024-25 season and currently plays in the semi-professional lower tiers of English football.

"It's taken me a while to digest how my time at Adelaide United ended, but I think the fans deserve honesty," the former Australia under-20 international wrote in a social media post on Monday.

"Leaving the club had nothing to do with football. Decisions were made by people in power that blocked my opportunities, not because of my talent, but because of who I choose to love.

"It became clear that I wasn't allowed on the pitch because of politics. It's hard to swallow when I realised my own club was homophobic.

"I was angry because people thought I was sidelined based on injuries, when in reality, it was internal homophobia that kept me on the bench."

Adelaide, which this weekend will host the A-League's fourth annual Pride Cup match, said all decisions relating to team selection were made "solely on footballing grounds".

"The club is extremely disappointed by the claims made and categorically rejects the allegations, including any suggestion that Adelaide United is homophobic," the club said in a statement.

"Adelaide United has always been committed to fostering an inclusive environment for players, staff and supporters and we remain proud of our ongoing work to promote inclusion across football."

Cavallo, who last year said that he had been the subject of daily death threats since he went public with his sexuality, said his experience in Adelaide had made him question the wisdom of coming out.

"I felt incredibly isolated and wondered if I'd made the mistake of sharing my story. I felt things going backwards, not just on the pitch, but in the one place I thought was a safe space," he added.

"This fresh start in the UK has helped me breathe again, and I hope I can fall back in love with the sport that means everything to me." REUTERS