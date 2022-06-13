Australia will 'fight, scratch' their way into World Cup

DOHA • Australia and Peru both came through play-offs to qualify for the last World Cup, but only one of them will advance this time round when they meet in their inter-continental play-off in Doha today for a place at this year's Finals in Qatar.

The Socceroos qualified for the 2018 tournament by beating Honduras over two legs while Peru edged out New Zealand for their place in Russia.

This time, however, the two teams have been drawn to play each other in a one-off match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium at Al Rayyan, one of the venues for the finals from Nov 21 to Dec 18.

Australia have already come through a tense play-off, besting the United Arab Emirates 2-1 at the same venue last Monday to clinch the final Asian qualifying spot. That earned them the right to go up against Peru.

It was far from silky football but the Australian's gritty victory over the UAE, secured via Ajdin Hrustic's winner six minutes from time, is the type of battling performance that will be needed against the Peruvians, who are the favourites.

"That is what I have been driving to the boys about the Aussie DNA," coach Graham Arnold said. "And that is fight, scratch and do whatever you have got to do to win the game. However we win it, who cares? Just win it."

Socceroos great Tim Cahill believes "it's going to be difficult" but hopes their spirit will be enough to reach their fifth successive Finals.

"It's never easy, but in the end, it comes down to preparation, and whether you've done everything in your power to prepare and be mentally and physically fit for the World Cup," he said.

"Qualifying will mean everything, particularly after the pandemic, but qualification is not a given. Being at the World Cup is ultimately what you play for."

Peru finished above both Colombia and Chile in the South American qualifiers, continuing to exceed expectations under Argentinian coach Ricardo Gareca, who was also the architect of their appearance in Russia four years ago.

He was in Doha last week to assess Australia's win in person and has prepared his team accordingly.

"It was an intense game. But we already know that about Australia and we'll prepare to give everything," Gareca said.

Marcos Lopez and Yoshimar Yotun are injury concerns for Peru, while Australia are waiting on late fitness tests for forward Adam Taggart and defender Trent Sainsbury.

Peru have declared today a public holiday in anticipation of large numbers glued to what will be a lunchtime television broadcast of the game. The match will decide the penultimate place at the 32-team Finals. New Zealand and Costa Rica will meet in another inter-continental play-off in Doha tomorrow to complete the line-up for the 2022 World Cup.

A semi-automated offside system may be used at the World Cup with the International Football Association Board, the guardian of the laws of the game, set to discuss the introduction of the technology in Doha today. The optical tracking system was trialled at the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi earlier this year and tested at the Arab Cup in Qatar last December.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS