Australia top group, Uzbekistan also into Asian Cup last 16

DOHA – Being ruthless is next on the agenda for Australia as they made it to the Asian Cup round of 16, following a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan in their Group B match on Jan 23.

The Uzbeks scored a late equaliser as they too moved into the knockout rounds, ahead of Syria who beat India 1-0.

The Socceroos were looking to win all three group games at the Asian Cup for the first time and took the lead through Martin Boyle’s controversial first-half penalty in Doha.

But Azizbek Turgunboev headed home in the 78th minute as the points were shared.

Australia won the group on seven points, ahead of Uzbekistan (five), Syria (four) and India (zero).

“Our main objective was to finish top of the group and thankfully we did that. It was a hard-fought draw,” said Boyle.

“I feel like we created a lot of chances today and could have put more away, but fair play to them – they stayed in the game and got their goal.

“We’ll have to look at the mistake that caused the goal and be defensively better.

“We wanted to keep another clean sheet and we know we need to be a bit more ruthless at the other end.

“The link play is good and we’re getting in the right areas. We just need to put the ball away.”

Australia thought they had taken the lead when Kusini Yengi headed home after 10 minutes, only for the strapping Portsmouth striker to be flagged offside.

Riley McGree was then guilty of a shocking miss five minutes before half-time with the goal at his mercy, after Yengi had danced his way through the Uzbekistan defence.

But Australia were given a reprieve when a VAR (video assistant referee) check judged that the ball had hit Uzbek defender Odiljon Hamrobekov’s hand in the build-up as he slid in to tackle Yengi.

Boyle dispatched the penalty low into the corner to send the Socceroos into half-time with the lead.

After the break, the Central Asians had a goal disallowed themselves when Umar Eshmurodov headed home from a free kick, only to be flagged for offside.

But they got their reward when substitute Turgunboev got on the end of a cross to nod in Uzbekistan’s equaliser.

It was the first goal Australia had conceded at the Asian Cup, following wins over India (2-0) and Syria (1-0).