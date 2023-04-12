Australia must ‘stay very, very humble’ after England upset, says women’s football coach

MELBOURNE – Australia coach Tony Gustavsson has praised his players for using “head and heart” to snap England’s 30-match unbeaten streak but cautioned them to remain humble in the lead up to the Women’s World Cup on home soil.
Led by a goal and an assist by captain Sam Kerr, the injury-hit Matildas upset European champions England 2-0 in a friendly in London on Tuesday, drawing rave reviews in Australia’s newspapers.
“We had 10 injuries going into this game and there could be a lot of excuses not to perform. But that’s not what this team is about,” Gustavsson told reporters.
“The heart that lives in this team - but then combining that heart with head, meaning the discipline and the tactical execution... That combination between head and heart is what makes me really proud.”
Australia bounced back from a shock 1-0 loss to Scotland on Friday, with Kerr rested for the team’s first defeat in eight games.
Australia defended well against England and the clean sheet was the result of a “very clear plan”.
“They have a lot of weapons,” said Swede Gustavsson of the hosts.
“If you don’t defend as a team, you get exposed, like we did a couple of times in the middle of the second half.
“It wasn’t perfect, but it was close enough.”
The Australian media said home fans could now dare to dream of winning the World Cup but Kerr was emphatic that the England result should be taken with a “grain of salt”.
Gustavsson agreed with his captain.
“We need to stay very, very humble,” he said.
“Sometimes you’re not as bad as people say you are when you lose, but you’re not as good as people say you are when you win, either.
“We know on any given day, we might not have the best team, but we can beat the best teams.”
Kerr opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, capitalising on a poor clearance by defender Leah Williamson to coolly slot home, despite appearing to be offside as there was no VAR in place.
“England’s such a big footballing nation, hopefully there are some happy Aussies, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves,” she said.
Australia’s counter-attacking play paid off and Grant doubled the lead in the 67th minute with a header that bounced off Williamson, who had a night to forget, and into the net.
“We looked like we lacked ideas on the ball, and we got punished. It was my mistake for first goal, and they were ruthless on counter,” Williamson said.
“I’m not one for dwelling on personal things, that first goal has made it worse for me but the whole team feels really rubbish about losing. It hurts.
“Absolutely not a setback (for the World Cup). For us to lose tonight gives us a bit of fire.”
The Lionesses pressed but could not find a way past a solid Australian defence, as they lost for the first time under Sarina Wiegman’s tenure.
“This is the first time we lose, but we always learn,” the Dutchwoman added. “We have to improve to be at our best at the World Cup. Every game is for learning, and this is a big one.”
Australia play France in a friendly on July 14, before their World Cup opener against Ireland six days later. England kick off their World Cup campaign against Group D opponents Haiti on July 22. REUTERS