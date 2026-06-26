Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia make six changes for Paraguay World Cup clash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SANTA CLARA, California, June 25 - Australia recalled Nestory Irankunda in one of six changes for Thursday's World Cup Group D match against Paraguay, who are without the suspended Miguel Almiron.

• Both teams are on equal points and competing for second spot in the group, with the United States already through to the next round as winners and Turkey eliminated.

• Socceroos coach Tony Tony Popovic shook up his front line, dropping Mohamed Toure and Nishan Velupillay and bringing in Irankunda and Cristian Volpato.

• Strasbourg's Julio Enciso is in the Paraguay attack for his third game of the tournament.

• Australia are missing both Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie to injuries.

• Forward Gabriel Avalos comes into the Paraguay side in place of Isidro Pitta, among three changes by coach Gustavo Alfaro.

Lineups:

Australia: Patrick Beach, Alessandro Circati, Jordan Bos, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich, Nestory Irankunda, Harry Souttar, Cristian Volpato, Jackson Irvine, Lucas Herrington.

Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Gustavo Velazquez, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Gustavo Gomez, Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos, Matias Galarza, Alexandro Maidana. REUTERS

See more on

Australia

Paraguay

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.