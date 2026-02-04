Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia, Japan interested in hosting 2035 Asian Cup, says AFC

Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Semi Final - Iran v Qatar - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - February 7, 2024 A giant AFC Asian Cup trophy is displayed inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

MELBOURNE, Feb 4 - Australia, South Korea and Kuwait have formally expressed interest in hosting the 2035 Asian Cup in addition to bidding for the 2031 tournament, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.

The AFC is expected to confirm hosts for both the quadrennial continental showpieces at a single annual congress following a proposal by its President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

The governing body said Japan had also expressed interest in hosting 2035 alone.

"The AFC will now engage with the respective BMAs (bidding member associations) to coordinate the submission of the required bidding documentation," it said in a statement.

The AFC has three other bidders for 2031, with India, Indonesia and a joint Central Asian bid from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan also lodged.

The United Arab Emirates, which hosted in 2019, was among the 2031 bidders but withdrew from the race in November.

Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 Asian Cup. REUTERS

