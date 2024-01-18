Australia edge Syria 1-0 in Asian Cup as Irvine scores again

AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Australia beat Syria 1-0 in their second Asian Cup match to maintain their perfect record in Group B on Thursday after midfielder Jackson Irvine came to the rescue once again with his second goal of the tournament.

After a goalless first half, Irvine gave Australia the lead in the 59th minute when he collected the ball on the turn inside the box and poked it past goalkeeper Ahmad Madanieh to silence the Syrians who made up the majority of the 10,097 fans.

Roared on by their supporters, the Middle Eastern side had started the game on the front foot and nearly opened the scoring through Pablo Sabbag, who hit the post in the fifth minute.

But Australia quickly settled down and soon controlled possession, with most of the action in Syria's half while keeper Mathew Ryan cut a lonely figure at the other end.

Australia had a scare minutes after taking the lead when Mouaiad Al-Ajaan unleashed a strike from long range and Ryan nearly bundled the ball into his own net but he quickly recovered to grab it before it crept over the line.

Syria tried their luck from distance several times but Australia held firm to move top with six points ahead of the other game between India, who have yet to earn a point, and Uzbekistan, who have one point, later on Thursday.

Syria have a point from their two games. REUTERS