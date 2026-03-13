Australia edge North Korea to reach Women’s Asian Cup semis

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sam Kerr of Australia celebrates after winning the Women’s Asian Cup quarter-final match against North Korea.

– In-form Alanna Kennedy and skipper Sam Kerr produced spectacular strikes as Australia overcame a talented North Korea side 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup on March 13.

Kicking off the knockout phase, the Matildas were outplayed by their youthful opponents for large chunks of a tense match in front of 16,466 fans at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

But they took their chances, with Kennedy firing her fifth tournament goal with a left-foot bullet from the edge of the box in the ninth minute.

Hometown hero Kerr similarly hit the target on her left boot just after half-time before North Korea clawed back through Chae Un-Yong in the 65th minute.

Australia hung on, with the victory ensuring their direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

They will next play the winner of the clash between defending champions China and Chinese Taipei, who are set for a charged quarter-final in Perth on March 14.

“It was a really good team performance defensively, they’re a good side and they had a lot of the ball and there was a lot of pressure at the end of the game and both halves to be fair,” Kerr said on Network 10.

“I think our mindset today showed, we came out both times and scored early and that allowed us to go on and win the game. The crowd was immense today, got us over the line.

“We’re gonna need them again in the semi-final, these games are hard, and it’s an advantage for us to have the home field. We need everyone cheering us on and hopefully they can sell out Perth Stadium.”

While North Korea’s hopes of a fourth Asian Cup title are over, they will be thrown into a play-in on March 19 to determine the final two automatic spots for the World Cup.

The tempestuous North Korea did heed their vow of no more sidelines protests after their final group game against China descended into farce when they refused to play for several minutes due to a video assistant referee’s decision.

They applied severe pressure on an Australian side under scrutiny after an indifferent start to the tournament.

The Matildas had to make the long journey across the country after failing to beat South Korea in their final group match in Sydney. They were also without star duo Hayley Raso and Steph Catley due to concussion.

A pumped-up North Korea, whose players roared in unison just ahead of kick-off, almost silenced the partisan crowd early when Kim Kyong-Yong’s header narrowly missed the target.

Kerr then ignited Australia with a brilliant defensive effort to pinch the ball off An Kuk-Hyang on the right touchline leading to Kennedy breaking the deadlock.

But an undaunted North Korea completely dominated through to the interval. They looked most dangerous down the right flank with several lovely crosses rattling Australia’s defence.

The break came at a good time for the Matildas, with Kerr pouncing on a rare defensive lapse two minutes into the second half before Chae breathed life into the contest.

North Korea pressed in a nerve-jangling finish but could not find an equaliser. AFP