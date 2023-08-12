Australia edge France in penalty drama to reach Women’s World Cup semis

BRISBANE – An emotional Tony Gustavsson declared that he was “freaking proud” of his Australia team, as the co-hosts defeated France 7-6 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out on Saturday to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history.

Cortnee Vine scored the winning penalty to end a remarkable shoot-out that saw both teams take 10 spot kicks, after the quarter-final ended 0-0 following 120 nerve-shredding minutes.

The 25-year-old held her nerve to send the Brisbane crowd into raptures and keep the Matildas’ dream of winning the World Cup on home soil alive.

“The bravery they showed tonight… unbelievable,” their Swedish coach Gustavsson told Optus Sport.

“Yes (it’s the biggest moment in my career). You know, I’ve won medals but I said to the team before this game: ‘It’s not about the medal around your neck, it’s about the heart beating underneath it’. And the heart that beat tonight in this team, and in this country – unbelievable.

“Thank you (to the fans). Thank you for supporting this team. Thanks for believing in them. You are part of this win. I’ve said to the team, we are a tight circle and they kept it really tight, but tonight we bring you into it. You belong to this team tonight, every single person in this country. Thank you so much.”

Australia will now go to Sydney on Wednesday to face the winners of the final last-eight tie between England and Colombia.

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold missed a chance to win the shoot-out when her kick hit the post, but then remarkably saved twice from Kenza Dali after the VAR spotted she had both feet off her line the first time.

Vicki Becho missed France’s 10th penalty, and it was left to Vine to take Australia through by beating France’s substitute goalkeeper Solene Durand, who had been sent on especially for the shoot-out.

It was an agonising way for France to go out after a tense encounter watched by a sell-out crowd of 49,461.

Les Bleues had been hoping to get to the semi-finals for just the second time, following their defeat in the last four in 2011, but instead go home.

Australia’s victory was achieved despite Sam Kerr again being left on the bench, with the talismanic Matildas captain, now fit after a calf injury, coming on early in the second half and going on to convert her penalty in the shoot-out.

“Tonight, we must be proud of the girls, they had an exceptional match,” said France coach Herve Renard.

“It’s difficult to say who deserved the most so congratulations to Australia. And then congratulations to all the staff who did a magnificent job. You always have to persevere and be proud of what they have done.

“We have an entire stadium, a nation against us, but we had an exceptional match. We deserved better, I think, but that’s the way it is, that’s football.”