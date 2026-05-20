Australia defender Matthews exits pre-World Cup camp with injury

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MELBOURNE, May 20 - Australia defender Hayden Matthews has pulled out of the Socceroos' pre-World Cup camp in Florida with injury, opening the door for uncapped 18-year-old centre back Dylan Leonard to join the training squad.

Here are some details:

* Portsmouth centre back Matthews' hopes of selection for the June 11 to July 19 World Cup are likely to be over following an ankle injury, media reported.

* Leonard, who plays for German club Schalke 04, earns his first call-up to an Australia squad.

* Leonard joined 12 additions to the training squad in Sarasota, including defender Gianni Stensness, who returns to the squad for the first time since October 2024.

* The new arrivals join 19 players already in camp ahead of coach Tony Popovic picking his final 26 for the World Cup.

* Cameron Devlin, Martin Boyle and Ante Suto joined from Scotland, while Jacob Italiano, Jason Geria, Milos Degenek, Aiden O'Neill and Jordan Bos were also added.

* Australia play Turkey, the United States and Paraguay in the group stage at the World Cup. REUTERS