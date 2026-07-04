Australia coach defends controversial PK decisions

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ARLINGTON – Patrick Beach and Mathew Ryan were taken by surprise when Australia coach Tony Popovic executed a goalkeeper substitution just before their penalty-kick shootout against Egypt on Friday.

“You have to talk to the coaches about that,” Beach said post-match.

“I found out at the same time you guys did. Obviously there was a plan that was put in place, and it wasn’t for us to know about.”

Popovic defended that decision as well as his choice to tap 18-year-old defender Lucas Herrington with the match on the line after Egypt eliminated the Socceroos from the World Cup in the round of 32.

Egypt and Australia played to a 1-1 draw before the Pharaohs went 4-for-4 from the spot while Australia missed their first and fourth attempts in the shootout.

When it was evident the match would require penalties, Popovic pulled out Beach in favor of Ryan. Beach had made three saves, including a last-second parry over the bar of Egypt’s potential game-winner during second-half stoppage. But Ryan is the national team’s captain and former No. 1 choice in net.

Ryan failed to stop a single attempt. He guessed the wrong direction for the last three.

“It didn’t work... but with Matty’s experience and, I think, if you looked at his record in saving penalties... Patrick is new as a goalkeeper not just with the national team, but even in club football,” Popovic said, citing the 22-year-old Beach’s lack of big-game experience.

“We just felt that Matty’s experience will be the difference. In the end, it didn’t work out that way, but not because of Matty’s poor judgment or lack of ability. They took really good penalties.”

Beach went on to say he and Ryan “are here to do the job of whatever works best for the team” and he felt nothing but respect for Popovic. Ryan revealed that he, too, was caught by surprise.

“No, no, (I wasn’t told) before the match,” he said. “Just as extra time was beginning, (teammate Paul Izzo) and I got told to warm up and the first time I got told was five minutes before half time of extra time, that if we weren’t going to make any more subs then right at the end they were gonna put me in there.”

As for the other end of the pitch, Popovic caught heat from fans and analysts for his choice of penalty takers. He had subbed out two potential options, Nestory Irankunda and Cristian Volpato.

Defender Harry Souttar went first and cleared his shot into the stands.

Jackson Irvine and Awer Mabli went on to convert to keep Australia’s hopes alive, but then Popovic chose another defender in the teenaged Herrington.

He clanged his shot off the crossbar before Egypt potted their fourth straight goal to win the shootout.

Popovic answered defensively when a reporter asked about the decision to tap Herrington.

“I’m sure you’d be saying something else if the young kid scored,” he insisted. “You’d probably be sitting there saying how wonderful it is that an 18-year-old took the penalty and scored.”

Herrington admitted “a lot of people would be wondering why I stepped up” to the spot.

“The coaching staff, the team, had my back,” he said.

“I was confident, so I knew where I wanted to put it, I did my routine and just unfortunately didn’t go my way.” REUTERS