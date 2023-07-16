Australia captain Sam Kerr hopes to deliver iconic moment at home World Cup

MELBOURNE – Sam Kerr was a spellbound seven-year-old when she watched Indigenous Australian Cathy Freeman inspire a nation with an electrifying run for the 400m gold at the Sydney Olympics.

Twenty-three years on, the captain of Australia’s Matildas hopes to conjure another iconic sporting moment for home fans at the Women’s World Cup, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand.

“Just watching how one person can be so focused and have the weight of the nation on her back, that really appealed to me as a kid,” said Kerr.

“I feel we can have a ‘Cathy Freeman moment’. Everyone knows where they were when Cathy ran that race.”

The stage could not be better set for Kerr and her teammates, who may be the best Australian squad assembled at a World Cup.

Winning eight of their last nine matches, including a 2-0 upset of European champions England, Tony Gustavsson’s side have emerged as genuine contenders from a bleak period last year.

Football has never been the country’s most popular sport – Australian Rules football and rugby league contest that claim.

However, Australians are in the mood for more football heroics after their unfancied men’s team made it to the last 16 at the World Cup last year.

With no big-name players, Graham Arnold’s Socceroos relied on grit and team spirit in Qatar but the Matildas have a global superstar in Kerr.

Australians may struggle to name more than a few top women footballers, but Kerr is on the lips of every passing fan and her face on billboards in every major city.

The country’s most prolific striker with 63 goals in 120 appearances, Kerr is also a magnet for global brands and became the first woman on the cover of EA Sports’ Fifa, the world’s most popular football video game.

Some 3,000 people packed Fed Square in Melbourne last Tuesday to greet Kerr and her teammates ahead of the Matildas’ final World Cup warm-up against France at Docklands stadium.

“We’re going to need you for this World Cup. So pack the stadiums, wear your yellow, green and gold,” Kerr told the cheering Fed Square crowd.