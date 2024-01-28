Australia set up heavyweight Asian Cup clash after thrashing Indonesia 4-0

AL RAYYAN – Australia set up a tasty Asian Cup quarter-final clash against South Korea or Saudi Arabia with a 4-0 win over a spirited but limited Indonesia on Jan 28.

Midfielder Jackson Irvine said they “just had too much for” Tim Garuda, noting: “We knew Indonesia had nothing to lose and that they would right and fun. In the first half they caused us some problems with their energy and intensity, but I think our experience and professionalism shone thorough in the second half.

“We just had too much for them on the day. That’s the kind of team we want to be: experienced, see the game out and get the goals at the end to seal a good performance.”

The Socceroos are trying to win the title for a second time and were again solid rather than spectacular in getting the job done in a niggly last-16 encounter in Doha.

Said Graham Arnold: “You’ve got to give credit to Indonesia, I thought Indonesia played very well and I have been saying it for a few years now back in Australia that Asian football is coming along a lot.

“Indonesia tested us, it wasn’t an easy game. The 4-0 result may look like that but it wasn’t. It’s a great milestone for my 50th game and we’ve scored in that time 99 goals, but for me, it is important that our defence is strong and another clean sheet is perfect.”

Two goals in the first half, a deflected own goal on 12 minutes and a diving header by Martin Boyle on the stroke of the break, put Arnold’s side on their way.

With Indonesia out of gas at the end, Craig Goodwin volleyed in a rebound on 89 minutes for 3-0 and defender Harry Souttar made it four in stoppage time.

The scoreline flattered Australia but it was their third clean sheet in four matches and they have conceded only once.

Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia face Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea on Jan 30 for the right to meet them.

Indonesia were making their first appearance in the knockout rounds of the competition and were ranked 121 places below a physically imposing Australia.

They produced the first chance on six minutes when Netherlands-born attacker Rafael Struick prodded the ball first time narrowly over the bar.

Indonesia were behind soon after, Irvine crossing hard and low from the right and the ball flicking off the boot of defender Elkan Baggott and wrong-footing goalkeeper Ernando Ari.

Arnold puffed out his cheeks in relief midway through the half when Indonesia’s Justin Hubner, who plays for the Under-21 team of English Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers, let fly from distance. Hubner, another born in the Netherlands, did not really get hold of it and goalkeeper Mat Ryan saved easily.

There was not too much in it for a lot of the half, a physical game reduced to niggly fouls and Indonesia twice letting fly with ambitious attempts that flew over the target.

Said Irvine: “I’m really pleased with the second-half performance. “They play with a lot of emotion. They got a little bit nasty, a little bit naughty, towards the end and we had to stay calm. We did that well enough.”

Indonesia’s vocal fans dominated at the compact Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium but they were silenced for a second time on 45 minutes when Scotland-born Boyle connected on a delicious Gethin Jones cross to stoop in for 2-0.

Mitchell Duke should have made it 3-0 with 10 minutes left but he missed the target with only the goalkeeper to beat, before Goodwin made the game safe.

Souttar headed in at the death to embellish the scoreline.

Said Indonesia captain Jordi Amat: “I am very proud of my team. We knew from the start it would be a tough game. They were more clinical in the first half. We had our chances but couldn’t score. We need to work and come back stronger.” AFP