Australia 'blending and gelling' after topping Asian Cup group

DOHA - Australia coach Graham Arnold said he was “blending and gelling” a new team after they topped their group at the Asian Cup with a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan on Jan 23.

Martin Boyle gave the already qualified Socceroos the lead with a controversial first-half penalty, before a late equaliser from Azizbek Turgunboev ensured Uzbekistan went through to the last 16 in second spot.

It was the first goal Australia have conceded at the competition, following opening wins over India and Syria.

Arnold has picked an inexperienced squad for the tournament and said his side were “getting better as we go”.

“We have four players here who have had Asian Cup experience and in the squad of 26 we only had 12 players that were here in Qatar for the World Cup,” he said.

“I’m blending and gelling a new squad together. It’s about us connecting as a group.”

Australia won Group B ahead of Uzbekistan, with Syria beating India 1-0 to finish third.

The Socceroos took the lead in the first minute of first-half injury time after a VAR check gave them a hotly disputed penalty.

The danger looked to have passed when Riley McGree missed a glaring chance in front of goal after Kusini Yengi had danced his way through the Uzbekistan defence.

But the Australians were given a reprieve when a VAR check judged that the ball had hit Uzbek defender Odiljon Hamrobekov’s hand in the build-up as he slid in to tackle Yengi.

Uzbekistan coach Srecko Katanec said the decision had caused “big confusion”.

“If this is a penalty I don’t understand the rules. There is no intention,” he said.

Late equaliser

Boyle converted the penalty to set Australia on course to win all three group games at the Asian Cup for the first time.

But Uzbekistan fought back in the second half and Turgunboev outjumped Aziz Behich to head in an equaliser in the 78th minute.

Jaloliddin Masharipov, who made a huge impact after coming on as a half-time substitute, said Uzbekistan’s games against Australia were “always very important”.

“We are very happy with this result because in the past we couldn’t score against them,” said Masharipov, whose cross set up Turgunboev’s goal.

“We played for a successful result and tried to execute what the coach wanted us to do.”