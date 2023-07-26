Aussies say Oi, Oi, Oi to Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY – The party began for football fan Ellena Ermogenous as soon as she stepped off the plane.

“There were fans everywhere, dressed in Australia jerseys, carrying flags and banners,” she recalled. “All travelling from other states to be part of the Women’s World Cup.”

But the sight that greeted her at Sydney Airport on the eve of the tournament, which kicked off in Australia and New Zealand on Jul 20, was merely a sign of things to come.

In the heart of the city – home to two of the 10 competition venues – constant reminders abound that the biggest tournament in women’s football has come to town. Banners hang from every streetlight and livery adorns light rail vehicles with the tournament’s tagline, “Beyond Greatness”.

And the co-hosts, better known as the Matildas, are taking centre stage.

A bookstore has dedicated its window display urging readers to “discover Sam Kerr’s incredible story”, while financial services firm Visa has peppered the city centre with advertisements “proudly supporting Australia’s number 21”, right-back Ellie Carpenter.

Talismanic striker Kerr even has her own mural in Marrickville, a suburb some 7km from the Central Business District.

Such has been the level of support for the Matildas that even before a ball was kicked Down Under, they had sold more jerseys than their male counterparts managed both during and since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“It’s good to see such massive hype around the Women’s World Cup when over the years, the main focus has always been on the men’s competition,” said Ermogenous, a Briton who has lived in Sydney for over 30 years.

Indeed, the buzz around the tournament is impossible to ignore – even for those not ordinarily of the footballing persuasion.

“My colleagues are all talking about it, but it’s especially interesting to see and hear the reactions of those who are not full-on football fans,” said sports and health educator Andrew Prentice, who recounted how he and a friend recently drove past a giant billboard featuring Matildas attacker Caitlin Foord. “My friend pointed it out,” he said. “And he actually knew who she was!”

The Sydney native added that while excitement in the city had already been bubbling in the lead-up to the tournament, it truly boiled over when close to 40,000 fans descended on the Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday to watch unfancied Jamaica stubbornly hold France to a goalless draw.

“To me, that was probably a better indicator of the level of interest in the tournament than the Matildas’ opening game – although that was a fantastic crowd in its own right,” Prentice said, referring to the co-hosts’ 1-0 win over Ireland in front of a 75,784-strong crowd at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

It was the highest-ever attendance for a Matildas match, but their supporters were not the only ones in high spirits after the final whistle.