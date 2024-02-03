Aurier moves from Nottingham Forest to Galatasaray

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Senegal v Ivory Coast - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast - January 29, 2024 Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier celebrates after he scores a penalty during the shoot-out REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File photo
Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier has joined Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray from Premier League Nottingham Forest, both clubs said on Friday.

The 31-year-old defender, currently on international duty in the Africa Cup of Nations, joined Forest in September 2022 and made 41 appearances in all competitions. He has featured 13 times this season.

Forest are 16th in the league standings, two points above the relegation zone.

Champions Galatasaray said Aurier had signed to the end of the season and a transfer fee of 100,000 euros ($107,850.00) would be paid to Forest.

"The player will be paid a net guarantee fee of 600,000 euros and a net signing fee of 150,000 euros for the 2023/2024 season," the Istanbul club added.

Aurier joins former Tottenham Hotspur team mates Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele at Galatasaray. REUTERS

