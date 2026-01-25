Augsburg stage 2-1 comeback win to snap hosts Bayern's unbeaten Bundesliga run

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MUNICH, Germany, Jan 24 - Strugglers Augsburg scored twice in six minutes late in the second half to come from a goal down and stun hosts Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Bavarian derby on Saturday for the league leaders' first Bundesliga loss of the season.

The hosts, fresh from securing a Champions League knockout spot with Wednesday's 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise, took a 23rd-minute lead with Hiroki Ito's header but lacked any spark up front as Augsburg struck in the 75th and 81st through Arthur Chaves and Han-Noah Massengo to earn their first win in Munich for 11 years.

Vincent Kompany's team are still 11 points clear at the top but second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 39, could cut that gap with a win at Union Berlin later on Saturday. Augsburg climbed to 13th.

Bayern, unbeaten in their previous 27 league matches, never hit top speed but still dominated the first half, taking a 23rd-minute lead through Ito's header from a Michael Olise corner.

It was France international Olise's 14th assist in the league and his 22nd across all competitions this season.

Bayern, who travel to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday for their final Champions League match in the league phase, missed several more good chances through Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Lennart Karl before the visitors carved out their own best chance with the last kick in the first half and with Robin Fellhauer rattling the crossbar with a powerful shot.

Augsburg found more and more space after the break as Bayern's tempo dropped even further, and they tested Bayern keeper Jonas Urbig with a shot from Elvis Rexhbecaj and a fine free kick from Alexis Claude-Maurice.

They got their deserved equaliser in the 75th when Brazilian Chaves scored with the back of his head from a corner.

Six minutes later they completed their sensational comeback with Massengo tapping in from close range from a well-timed Dimitris Giannoulis cutback. Bayern hit the post with Olise's shot in stoppage time. REUTERS