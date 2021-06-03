Aug 10 draw signals AFF tournament will proceed

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel for South-east Asian football, with the latest sign suggesting the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup is on track.

The region's governing body said yesterday that the official draw for the 10-team tournament will be held on Aug 10. Further details of the draw, including the venue and format, will be announced in "due course", the statement noted.

The biennial tournament is scheduled for Dec 5-Jan 1. It was delayed twice - the original November 2020 date was pushed back to April due to the coronavirus pandemic before it was moved again.

From the 2018 edition, won by Vietnam, competing teams played home and away games from the group stage to the final in a bid to attract more fans to the stadiums.

The previous format saw a host country or two co-hosts organise the group stage.

AFF president Khiev Sameth said such a similar approach of holding the tournament at a single venue was a possibility due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The major-general said: "While AFF's intention is to stage the tournament in its full format and schedule, including home and away matches at all stages, we also recognise the need to explore and be prepared for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, including possible alternative formats such as using centralised venues.

"The health and safety of our stakeholders will continue to be our top priority when we consider the various options for the tournament."

Malcolm Thorpe, managing director for South-east Asia at Sportfive, the tournament's commercial partner, emphasised that all stakeholders were working hard to ensure a safe and secure staging of the tournament which may see fans attend matches.

He said: "We're confident all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all participants and fans."

Singapore have won the competition four times (1998, 2004, 2007 and 2012) but have failed to make it past the group stage in the past three editions.

Under Japanese coach Tatsuma Yoshida, the side have improved in recent years and garnered some good results in their World Cup qualifiers, including wins over Palestine and Yemen. The Lions are third in Group D with seven points. Saudi Arabia (11) lead the table followed by Uzbekistan (nine).

Deepanraj Ganesan