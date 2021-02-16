Auba back in business

LONDON • Pierre-Emerick Auba-meyang holds the key to Arsenal's success going forward if the team are to achieve anything on their two remaining fronts - the Premier League and the Europa League - this season.

With 11 goals in all competitions, this has been the Gabon striker's least productive campaign since 2010-11 and just when it appeared he was coming into some form, the 31-year-old had to take a leave of absence to care for his ill mother last month.

But Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt his captain was finally ready to make his first start in six games against Leeds and his first XI inclusion was justified as Aubameyang scored his first top-flight hat-trick for the hosts, taking his tally to eight goals in 20 league games this term.

Hector Bellerin was the other scorer, with the Gunners, handing Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard his first start, notching a 4-2 win over the visitors, who replied via Pascal Struijk and substitute Helder Costa.

Despite Leeds' second-half rally, Arsenal could have scored more, hitting the woodwork through Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka as they moved up to 10th place, two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, ninth on 36.

Just six points separate champions Liverpool, who held the final Champions League qualifying spot and were in fourth place on Monday, and Arteta's men, and the Spaniard still feels that gap can be bridged as long as Aubameyang is at his best.

"I am delighted for him, he deserved it (the treble)," he said. "We know that a big part of our future success is related to Auba being at his best and scoring as many goals as possible.

"If he is in that type of form, we are going to be closer to winning football matches, that is clear.

"He has been training after a difficult period with a family issue and we had a feeling he could be key in this game. He set the tone for the team up top."

Aubameyang also spoke for the first time about his family issue - he had previously issued a statement on social media - thanking everyone for their support.

"The hat-trick means a lot to me," he added. "It's been a tough time for me. Everyone was giving a lot of love to me, my mum and my family. I have to say thank you to everyone at the club and the fans."

There was a scare at the end as Aubameyang was seen hobbling after being fouled but Arteta claimed he would likely be fit for Thursday's Europa League last-32, first-leg clash against Benfica.

That game will be held in Rome due to Covid-19 travel restrictions between Britain and Portugal.

