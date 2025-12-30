Atletico's longest-serving captain Collar dies aged 91

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 30 - Former Spain international Enrique Collar, the longest-serving captain in the history of Atletico Madrid, has died at the age of 91, the LaLiga club said.

Left winger Collar captained Atletico for 10 years and played 470 matches for the club between 1953 and 1969. He also earned 16 caps for Spain, appearing in the 1962 World Cup.

"One of our greatest legends has passed away," Atletico said in a statement on Monday.

Collar led Atletico to their first European title at the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1962 and won the Spanish top flight in 1965-66.

"He lifted all those trophies as team captain, starring in iconic moments such as the club’s first continental triumph, the farewell to the Metropolitano Stadium and the inauguration of the Estadio del Manzanares in 1966," Atletico said.

"With the passing of Enrique Collar, the Red and White family loses a symbol who gave everything to take Atletico de Madrid to the top of Spanish and European football."

The flag at the new Metropolitano Stadium, Atletico's home since 2017, is flying at half-mast in Collar's memory, the club added. REUTERS