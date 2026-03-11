Atletico punish Tottenham errors in 5-2 Champions League rout

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MADRID/NEWCASTLE, England - Atletico Madrid tore Tottenham Hotspur apart in a stunning first-half blitz on March 10, powering to a 5-2 victory in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and leaving the Premier League side with a mountain to climb in London.

The visitors' 22-year-old goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky endured a night to forget on his first appearance since October and only his third of the season.

Two costly errors from the Czech helped Atletico race into a commanding lead and he was substituted in the 17th minute by manager Igor Tudor immediately after Atletico's third goal.

Marcos Llorente struck after six minutes when Kinsky slipped while playing the ball out and Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead in the 14th when Micky van de Ven also lost his footing.

A minute later Julian Alvarez walked in the third after Kinsky miscued a clearance, the earliest a team has gone three goals up in a Champions League knockout match.

Tottenham Hotspur's Antonin Kinsky (left) looking dejected after Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez scores their third goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

After Kinsky was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario, Atletico added a fourth when Robin Le Normand's header crossed the line following a rebound from Griezmann's free kick. Tottenham defender Pedro Porro reduced the deficit after 26 minutes.

Alvarez then raced from his own half to score the hosts' fifth goal in the 55th before Dominic Solanke punished an error by Atletico keeper Jan Oblak which gifted Spurs a second goal.

In Newcastle, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal struck from the penalty spot with the final kick of the game on March 10 to salvage a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, cancelling out a late strike from Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle appeared set to take a slender advantage into the second leg after Barnes scored in the 86th minute when he volleyed home Jacob Murphy's cross.

Barcelona's Spanish forward Lamine Yamal (left) celebrates scoring the team's first goal against Newcastle United during the match. PHOTO: AFP

But elation for the home fans turned to heartbreak when Malick Thiaw brought Dani Olmo down in the box in the fourth minute of stoppage time, and Yamal fired the penalty into the bottom corner as Aaron Ramsdale dove the wrong way.

Newcastle's Joelinton thought he had scored earlier in the second half when he smashed home the rebound of Barnes' shot off the post, but the linesman quickly raised his flag for offside. The second leg is at Barcelona on March 18.