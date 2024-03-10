Atletico Madrid suffer shock 2-0 loss at lowly Cadiz

CADIZ, Spain - Atletico Madrid slumped to a surprise 2-0 defeat at third-bottom Cadiz on Saturday as Juanmi's double gave the hosts a first LaLiga win in six months and third in 28 games this season.

Missing France forward Antoine Griezmann, who is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 clash with Inter Milan with an ankle injury, Atletico's faint title hopes took another hit and they are now in danger of missing out on a top-four finish.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth on 55 points, five ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who visit Las Palmas on Sunday. Real Madrid are top of the standings on 66 points.

Atletico were toothless and lacked attacking flair, finishing the game with only three shots on target.

The hosts were not much better but at least they found the target, netting with their only shot on goal in the first half through forward Juanmi's stooping header in the 24th minute.

Cadiz had not taken the lead in a league match since December 10 against Osasuna but on that occasion the visitors managed to fight back and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Simeone made three substitutions at halftime but the home side remained comfortable in defence and were only threatened by a Samuel Lino curler from the edge of the box and a close-range header from Marcos Llorente that was saved Conan Ledesma.

When Atletico looked to be pushing for the equaliser, Juanmi secured the win for Cadiz with a close-range strike after a defensive error in the 64th when last man Gabriel Paulista missed an easy header trying to clear from the edge of the box.

It was Atletico's seventh loss in 14 away games this season in which they have won 15 out of a possible 42 points.

"We have to be self-critical. There are too many defeats away from home, this can't happen," captain Koke told Movistar Plus. "If we want to be at the top, we have to look at ourselves. It's costing us, it's a job for all of us to improve.

"The team is trying, we want to, but it's not working. We have to find out what is happening..."

Cadiz remain 18th but are now two points from the safety zone and 17th-placed Celta Vigo who visit Real Madrid on Sunday. REUTERS