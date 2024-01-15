Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa and family robbed at gunpoint

MADRID - Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa and family members were the victims of an armed robbery at his home over the weekend although nobody was injured, Spanish police told AFP on Jan 14.

A police spokesman said the 28-year-old forward and relatives were in the residence in the capital when four hooded criminals carrying at least one gun burst in at around 9pm on Jan 13 (4am on Jan 14, Singapore time).

The thieves took jewellery and cash from the player at gunpoint before fleeing, according to Cope radio.

Argentina international Correa, a World Cup champion in 2022, joins a list of players in Spain who have fallen victim to robbery or burglary in recent years, including former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Atletico’s Alvaro Morata.

In October 2019, Spanish police and Europol announced a burglary ring that targeted Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid footballers had been dismantled. AFP