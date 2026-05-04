Atletico Madrid aim to show Julian Alvarez their ambition in Arsenal semi-final

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Atletico Madrid's Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 Champions League semi-final, first-leg draw against Arsenal at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on April 29, 2026.

MADRID – For Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, the consequences of the Champions League semi-final clash at Arsenal on May 5 may go beyond booking a ticket to Budapest at the end of May.

The Argentinian forward, linked with a move to Arsenal as well as to Spanish champions Barcelona, has seemed at times to be getting itchy feet in the Spanish capital.

It is crucial for coach Diego Simeone and the club to convince Alvarez that he can achieve his dreams at Atletico by ousting Mikel Arteta’s English Premier League leaders in London.

Alvarez first invited the rumours. “Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know,” he said in March, when asked if he would still be at Atletico next season.

Later he brushed them away, keen to focus on his team’s chances of silverware this campaign and worry about his future later – at least in public.

“I try not to pay too much attention to (rumours) because something new comes out every week, new information, and I don’t waste my energy on that,” Alvarez said before the 1-1 first leg draw against Arsenal last week.

“Instead, I try to focus on what we’re doing. It’s the most important time of the season, and I want to be in good shape so I can help the team and do great things here.”

Simeone lavished praise on the forward earlier this season, saying he was the team’s most vital player, and defended him during a run of poor form.

Alvarez repaid him by bouncing back with 10 goals in his last 18 matches, including against the Gunners.

Atletico showed they need have no inferiority complex when they head to the Emirates Stadium, with both sides yet to win the trophy, arguably the biggest clubs never to do so.

Simeone’s side, spearheaded by Alvarez and French veteran Antoine Griezmann, playing out his final days at the club before moving to Major League Soccer side Orlando City, had the better of the encounter at their Metropolitano stadium last week.

Arsenal were left bemoaning a penalty award which was later cancelled by video assistant referee, but goalkeeper David Raya was called into action far more than Atleti’s Jan Oblak.

Alvarez, 26, is coming to the point in his career where his ambitions may influence his decision-making more heavily than before.

A two-time Premier League winner and European champion with Manchester City, and a World Cup winner with Argentina, Alvarez has acquired a taste for success.

However since joining Atletico in 2024, the closest he has come to silverware was April’s Copa del Rey final defeat on penalties by Real Sociedad.

Alvarez missed from the spot in the shoot-out, adding to his disappointment, and it is not the first time the striker has had trouble from nine yards.

Last season Atletico’s Champions League campaign ended at the last-16 stage against rivals Real Madrid, with Alvarez’s controversial “double-touch” penalty disallowed.

The forward made no mistake, though, against Arsenal to level last week in the Spanish capital with a powerful penalty that left Raya with no chance, after Viktor Gyokeres had opened the scoring from the spot.

Alvarez was taken off with what Spanish media reported was a minor ankle sprain, but he is expected to start the second leg for Atletico.

Simeone rotated his whole line-up for the weekend’s La Liga win at Valencia, heading to London with a fresh and rested group of players, looking to seal a return to the Champions League final for the first time in a decade.

The club are desperate to win the trophy for the first time, but beyond that, they can show Alvarez he does not need to look elsewhere to succeed. AFP