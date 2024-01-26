Atletico edge out Sevilla to reach Cup semi-finals

MADRID - Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0 on Thursday to book a place in Spain's Copa del Rey semi-finals thanks to a goal by Dutch forward Memphis Depay.

The home side dominated the first half but failed to score, the best chance coming from a penalty for a foul that Antoine Griezmann failed to convert after slipping.

The French forward had a chance to redeem himself in the second half, but his effort was disallowed for offside in the 60th minute and Atletico had another effort ruled out after a Depay breakaway.

Depay found the net in the 79th when Angel Correa's through ball slipped between Sergio Ramos's legs to secure the win.

Athletic Bilbao reached the semi-finals after knocking out Barcelona 4-2, Mallorca eliminated LaLiga leaders Girona 3-2 and Real Sociedad made the last four with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. REUTERS

