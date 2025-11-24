Atletico edge Getafe with late own goal to secure fifth straight win

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MADRID - Atletico Madrid clinched a scrappy 1-0 victory at Getafe on Sunday courtesy of an 82nd-minute own goal by Domingos Duarte to extend their unbeaten run in LaLiga to 12 matches.

Diego Simeone’s side dominated possession throughout the encounter at Getafe's Coliseum stadium but struggled to break down their deep-lying five-man defence.

Chances were at a premium in a match that seemed destined to end in a goalless stalemate before late drama handed Atletico all three points.

Substitute Giacomo Raspadori, a lively presence after his introduction, sent in a low cross from the left that Getafe centre back Duarte, under pressure as he attempted to clear the ball, inadvertently backheeled into his own net.

The narrow victory extended Atletico’s winning streak in LaLiga to five matches and lifted them to 28 points, three behind leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Real having played one game fewer. Simeone’s side are unbeaten in the league since their opening-day loss at Espanyol in August.

"I'm very pleased and happy because we know it's very difficult to win here, it's a tough ground and a tough opponent, and it's very important to take home the three points. It's our second consecutive away win and that's great," Raspadori told broadcaster DAZN.

The first half offered little in the way of goalmouth action. The only significant chance came midway through, when Nico Gonzalez directed a close-range header on target, but it was kept out by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

Atletico, despite their dominance in possession, appeared devoid of creativity and attacking purpose for much of the opening period.

Substitutions by Simeone in the second half brought more energy, but clear opportunities remained elusive.

Substitute Raspadori came closest, firing a powerful effort from the edge of the box in the 70th minute, only for Soria to make an outstanding one-handed save to keep the scores level.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 82nd minute in cruel fashion for Duarte and the local fans.

Getafe launched a late push for an equaliser and nearly succeeded deep in stoppage time when Mauro Arambarri's acrobatic volley struck the crossbar.

However, Atletico held on to secure all three points and now turn their attention to the Champions League where they host Inter Milan on Wednesday. REUTERS