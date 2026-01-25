Atletico ease past Mallorca to climb to third in LaLiga

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MADRID, Jan 25 - Atletico Madrid cruised to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Mallorca on Sunday, with Alexander Sorloth, an own goal by David Lopez and a strike from substitute Thiago Almada ensuring Diego Simeone's side leapfrogged Villarreal into third place in the LaLiga standings.

Atletico moved on to 44 points, three ahead of Villarreal, who suffered a 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday.

Real lead the standings with 51 points, two ahead of Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host bottom side Osasuna later on Sunday. Mallorca are in 16th place with 21 points, teetering above the relegation zone.

Atletico took early control and dominated possession throughout the match. Mallorca keeper Leo Roman made several impressive saves to keep his side competitive, but there was little he could do when Sorloth opened the scoring in the 22nd minute.

After a corner from Julian Alvarez, Marcos Llorente unleashed a powerful volley, forcing a brilliant save from Roman. However, the rebound fell perfectly for the Norwegian forward who slotted home from close range.

The hosts continued to push, but Mallorca's defensive struggles proved their undoing again in the 77th minute. Attempting to clear a low cross from Llorente, Mateu Morey's clearance deflected off the face of his teammate Lopez and ricocheted into the net.

Atletico sealed the win in the 87th minute when Almada showcased his skill. The Argentine international deftly controlled a rebound, skipped past two defenders, and fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner. REUTERS