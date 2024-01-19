Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real to book cup quarter-final berth

Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 19, 2024 Atletico Madrid players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 18, 2024 Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos scores a disallowed goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 18, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 18, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata scores their second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 18, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso is shown a yellow card by referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez REUTERS/Susana Vera
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

MADRID - Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored in extra time to give Atletico Madrid a 4-2 derby victory over Real Madrid that earned Diego Simeone's side a Copa del Rey quarter-final place on Thursday.

Atletico winger Samuel Lino opened the scoring for the hosts from a counter-attack in the 39th minute but goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a mistake trying to punch a Luka Modric free kick away and sent the ball into his own net right before the break.

Alvaro Morata stroked home a loose ball in the 57th minute to put Atleti in front again but Joselu headed in late on to take the match to extra time.

Griezmann worked his magic in the 100th minute to score with a brilliant close-range strike and Riquelme secured the win in the 119th minute with a tidy finish. REUTERS

