Atletico defender Gimenez suffers another thigh injury

Updated
Feb 23, 2024, 08:01 AM
Published
Feb 23, 2024, 08:01 AM

Atletico Madrid centre back Jose Maria Gimenez is facing another spell on the sidelines due to a thigh injury, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

The Uruguay international was taken off during Atletico's 1-0 loss at Inter Milan on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, the defender's second game back since returning after sustaining the same injury last month.

"The player is already undergoing treatment. The evolution of his injury and the control tests will determine his return to competition," Atletico said in a statement.

Diego Simeone's side visit Almeria on Saturday in LaLiga before facing Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of their Spanish Cup semi-final on Thursday in which they trail 1-0. REUTERS

