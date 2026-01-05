Atletico and Real Sociedad share spoils after lively 1-1 draw

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SAN SEBASTIAN, Jan 4 - Atletico Madrid were held to an entertaining 1–1 draw at Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Sunday, with Goncalo Guedes cancelling out Alexander Sorloth’s opener for the visitors in a five-minute spell after the break at Anoeta Stadium.

The result leaves Atletico fourth on 38 points, level with third-placed Villarreal, who have two games in hand, while Real Sociedad climbed to 15th on 18 points, two clear of the relegation zone, in an encouraging first game under new coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

Despite the hosts' pressure, Atletico struck five minutes after the restart when Giuliano Simeone surged down the right flank and delivered a superb, pinpoint cross to the far post, where the unmarked Sorloth headed home to hand the visitors the lead.

Real hit back five minutes later when Guedes levelled with a powerful strike after a swift counterattack, sweeping home a precise cross from Takefusa Kubo following a well-worked move down the right.

Both sides had chances to snatch a late winner, with Jan Oblak denying Kubo twice, Antoine Griezmann failing to convert a one-on-one against Alex Remiro and Real's Carlos Soler firing just wide in the dying moments. REUTERS