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Athletic Bilbao appoint former Dortmund manager Terzic as coach

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Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Borussia Dortmund Training - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 31, 2024 Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic during training REUTERS/Carl Recine

Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Borussia Dortmund Training - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 31, 2024 Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic during training REUTERS/Carl Recine

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May 5 - Athletic Bilbao have appointed Edin Terzic as head coach from next season, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has signed a deal until 2028, replacing Ernesto Valverde with the Bilbao sitting eighth in the Spanish league standings.

Terzic, 43, arrives in the Basque Country with a reputation for leading teams who play high-intensity, attacking football. His tenure at Dortmund was marked by a German Cup title in 2021 and a run to the Champions League final in 2024, which they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

The German has been without a job since leaving Dortmund at the end of the 2023-24 season. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.