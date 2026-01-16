Straitstimes.com header logo

Atalanta rescue forward Raspadori from Atletico misery

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Coliseum, Getafe, Spain - November 23, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates their first goal, an own goal scored by Getafe's Domingos Duarte REUTERS/Susana Vera

Jan 16 - Giacomo Raspadori has swapped Spanish struggles for an Italian homecoming after Atalanta signed the forward from Atletico Madrid following his underwhelming six-month stint in LaLiga.

The 25-year-old Italy international, who won two Serie A titles with Napoli, had joined Atletico ahead of the 2025-26 season on a five-year a deal worth 26 million euros ($30 million) but failed to nail down a starting role.

Raspadori managed just two goals in 15 appearances for Atletico, prompting his swift return to familiar territory with Atalanta, who have handed him a contract until 2030.

Financial details were not disclosed by the clubs but Italian media reported Atalanta agreed a transfer fee of 25 million euros with bonuses for the forward, and the move offers Raspadori a chance to revive his career in Serie A.

Atalanta, seventh in the table after 20 rounds, sit eight points off a top-four spot and face relegation-threatened Pisa later on Friday. REUTERS

