Atalanta can end 61-year wait for trophy in Europa League final

ROME – Atalanta have a date with history and Bayer Leverkusen on May 22, when the Italians aim to become the first team to beat the new German champions this season and win their first-ever European final.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have in the Europa League final another shot at winning a first trophy in 61 years after losing the Italian Cup final against Juventus last week.

The traditionally small club from Bergamo – who last won the Coppa Italia in 1963 – travel to Dublin in high spirits after securing a spot in next season’s revamped Champions League.

Star forwards Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca secured a 2-0 win at Lecce on May 18 which guaranteed Atalanta at least fifth spot in Serie A – they still have two games to play.

“Qualifying for the Champions League is best we can achieve at Atalanta, it’s not like we can aim to win Serie A,” Gasperini said, as fifth in the Italian top flight will earn a place in Europe’s elite club competition next term.

“We were a bit tired in the final with Juventus... between now and Wednesday we need to make sure that we’re the very best version our ourselves.”

Atalanta will be missing key midfielder Marten De Roon to a hamstring knock picked up during the Italian Cup final on May 15, an injury which Gasperini called the “real loss” of that evening.

But the coach can count on the brilliant form of Scamacca and De Ketelaere, and potentially the return of defender Sead Kolasinac as the 66-year-old tries to win his first final in his eight-year reign after losing his previous three.

Belgium forward De Ketelaere has been a revelation since being loaned to Atalanta from AC Milan last summer, scoring 14 goals and setting up eight more as he slotted perfectly into Gasperini’s attack-minded set-up.

“Gasperini’s style of play gives me confidence. I’m disappointed that I didn’t do at Milan what I’ve done with Atalanta, but I’ve had a great season here,” he said after the win over Lecce.

A provincial club playing in the shadow of the Milanese giants down the road, Atalanta have reached new heights, reaching the Champions League four times since Gasperini took over.

They have managed to overtake traditionally bigger clubs like Fiorentina and Lazio while maintaining close ties with their local community and are one of the few Serie A teams to own their stadium, whose reshaping into a modern arena should be complete for the start of next season.

And their run through the Europa League knockouts has taken them past Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool and Marseille, all more storied teams with vastly bigger fan bases and at least one European honour in their trophy cabinet.

Atalanta have already experienced their two greatest-ever nights with their fans against Liverpool and Marseille as their run to the 2020 Champions League quarter-finals came at the height of Covid-19 which devastated Bergamo.

They might start as underdogs in Dublin against another giant-killer in Leverkusen but have almost nothing to lose after going further than anyone ever expected.

“I don’t think winning a Cup is necessarily always part of the parameters by which success is judged,” Gasperini said.

“If we also manage to add a Cup, of course, we’ll be even more satisfied.” AFP