Aston Villa trounce Newcastle to close on Premier League top four

LONDON – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe admitted his side “did not deliver” after Aston Villa blew the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League wide open on Saturday, as Ollie Watkins scored twice in a 3-0 win over the Magpies.
Jacob Ramsey was also on target at Villa Park as Villa closed to within six points of Newcastle (56) thanks to a seventh win in eight matches.
Crucially, Howe’s men, who suffered their first defeat in six games, may lose ground in the race for Champions League places if Manchester United (56) avoid defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
“I think it’s one of those performances that we need to analyse and move on quickly. We weren’t there today. Villa did well but by our own standards we were off it and if that’s the case you’re never going to win,” the Newcastle boss told BT Sport.
“We had our moments but we weren’t at our best, that was obvious. We tried to make changes to get a grip of the game but nothing changed the force of the game. Very unlike us, the performance.
“I think we tried to make subs to impact the game. We were chasing the game. That made us a little more open but from our perspective we have to look at ourselves.
“Hopefully, we can use this as a positive where we can highlight what went wrong because today we didn’t deliver.”
Unai Emery’s Villa are the form side in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League after taking 22 points from the last possible 24.
Just staying in the Premier League was the Spaniard’s first task when he was appointed in October with Villa just one point above the relegation zone.
But the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss has inspired an incredible turnaround and Newcastle never recovered from an explosive start by the home side.
Villa have scored in all 20 games under Emery and could have been three up inside 15 minutes.
Just 28 seconds were on the clock when the in-form Watkins sprinted behind the Newcastle defence and hit the inside of the post.
But he was the creator when Villa’s hot start did get the goal it deserved on 11 minutes.
The England international headed John McGinn’s cross back into the path of Ramsey to drill into the bottom corner.
Howe made changes and Newcastle briefly threatened a revival once Callum Wilson was paired alongside Alexander Isak in attack.
Wilson forced Emiliano Martinez into a save with his first touch, albeit from an offside position, before Isak stung the palms of the Argentina No. 1.
However, the Magpies’ greater attacking intent was also leaving Villa gaps to exploit on the counter-attack.
Watkins was denied his goal as a video assistant referee check ruled him offside after finally getting the better of Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.
But he had his 10th goal in 12 games 26 minutes from time as he spun onto Alex Moreno’s cross and left Pope with no chance.
No player has scored more than Watkins’ 12 Premier League goals since the World Cup and he pounced once more seven minutes from time after Ramsey turned Emi Buendia’s cross into his path.
“We’re on a great run at the moment and we’re playing good football,” Watkins said on BT Sport.
“Newcastle are a top side and they didn’t really have many chances today, which shows the level we’re at.
“I think we’re all enjoying our football here at Villa Park and once we get that first goal it’s a hard place for anyone to come.
“Everyone knows what they’re doing and it’s enjoyable to play here.” AFP